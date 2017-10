DENVER, Colo. — Calling all Kenny Chesney fans!

The country music star will be making a stop in Denver next summer for his Trip Around the Sun Tour, it was announced on Wednesday.

Chesney will perform at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 30, 2018. Opening acts include Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

Presale tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 27.

Each ticket purchase comes with a copy of Chesney’s new album “Live In No Shoes Nation.”