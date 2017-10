AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department and FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are investigating an attempted bank robbery.

It happened on May 9 around 4:30 p.m. at the US Bank branch located at 10190 East Colfax Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect demanded money from bank employees and fled the scene on foot. He did not leave with any money from the bank. No weapon was seen.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 50 to 60-years-old, 120 to 130 pounds, with gray facial hair and blue or green eyes. He was seen wearing a blue and white baseball hat, gray button-up sweater and tan dress pants.

If you have any information, call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.