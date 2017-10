After a four game skid that trickled into October, senior linebacker Grant Ross and the rest of the Falcons football team, they knew they needed to step up if they were going to beat UNLV.

“We are trying to learn from our mistakes from the last four games and we were preparing for UNLV. As a great team, do what we needed to do for the team last week,” Ross said.

But after the Rebels put up twenty-seven points in the first half, halftime proved a necessary time to regroup.

“Not solely on me, but I knew I could be better. And I looked at it as that I could play better, and I could be better for my team. But I expect a lot from my teammates, just like they expect a lot from me. And that was mainly the focus for the second half,” he added.

The Senior Biology major not only recorded six tackles on Saturday, but also forced a crucial fumble that changed the tide defensively for the game.

“It was just one of those hustle plays that you know, that we expect everyone to do on the field. I was the one that had the chance to do it. It would not have made headline news, or any significant plays if it wasn’t for my teammates going to get that ball from the end zone because they could have scored,” said the senior linebacker.

“I think sometimes when you are a captain, or someone tells you ‘you are a leader’ maybe you feel like you have to say a lot more or whatnot. He is just so real and genuine as a true leader by example more than any other attribute,” Coach Troy Calhoun emphasized.

Up next the Falcons head on the road to face the Nevada Wolf Pack.

“Nevada is a great team. They pass well, and they run well. They are preparing for us, just like we are preparing for them. You know, we want to win, so it is going to be a dog fight on Friday night,” said Ross.