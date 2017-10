COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of two young victims Tuesday night at Flanagan Park.

It was a place where the two children, Sophia and Noah, spent a lot of time.

Both children went to school at Edison Elementary. Seven-year-old Noah was in the second grade and his sister 5-year-old Sophia was in kindergarten.

Friends and neighbors are still processing what happened in their community while remembering the lives taken too much too soon.

“It’s very tragic I feel so bad for the family. There’s not really words I can express. I have two kids myself, three and seven, and I never met Sophia or Noah personally but I couldn’t imagine being in their boat right now,” said Brittany Weiser, organizer of the ceremony.

School District 11 officials say counselors will be on hand if any children at Edison Elementary need to talk to someone.