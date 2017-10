COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth along with Spirit of Children hosted a Halloween party for pediatric patients on Tuesday, October 17.

There were costumes, decorations, and other fun activities.

Spirit of Children’s mission is to make hospitals less scary for kids and their families by helping them experience the joy of Halloween.

“Bringing a smile to their face, especially on a day like today, is absolutely rewarding,” said Andrew Wiens, store manager of Spirit Halloween.

So far, Spirit of Children has raised almost $600,000 for its local program.