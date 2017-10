COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a string of burglaries along the Front Range, including several in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday, there were multiple burglaries along Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Two teens used a pry tool to enter the businesses, according to police. The suspects were dressed in black hoodies and red latex gloves, and drove a light blue Dodge minivan.

Shortly after the break-ins, police saw the minivan headed north on Interstate 25, driven by a teen wearing a black hoodie and red latex gloves. Police tried to pull the van over, but the driver refused to stop. Deputies eventually found the van in Douglas County and disabled it.

Deputies arrested the two suspects and recovered several pieces of evidence linking them to multiple burglaries across the Front Range, according to police.