COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 19-year-old suspect is in custody after two children were killed and a man was injured in a stabbing in central Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Carlisle Street just north of Fillmore Street. When officers arrived, they found three people who had been stabbed. All three were taken to the hospital.

Two of the victims, a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, died at the hospital. The third victim, a man, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Malik Murphy, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Murphy is the brother of the children who were killed and the son of the man who was injured, according to police. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

