PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Parole Office has notified the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office that a convicted sexually violent predator has moved into the Salt Creek neighborhood in Pueblo.

Mario Galindo, 38, is now residing at 1217 A Socorro Place, near Santa Fe Drive and Roselawn Road.

Authorities say Galindo has been convicted of sexual assault on a child. He has met the criteria in the Sexual Predator Risk Assessment and has been found to be a sexually violent predator.

Courts have required community notification of his occupancy in the neighborhood.

For more information on sexually violent predator notifications, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office website.