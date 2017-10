WASHINGTON, DC — How would lower taxes and a simplified tax code change your life? Senator Cory Gardner wants to hear your answer.

His office announced on Tuesday that they have launched a new website to gather input from Coloradans on how to fix the tax code and grow wages.

“Americans spend 6 billion hours a year complying with our complex, out-of-date tax code at a cost of $263 billion to the economy – that’s more than the entire GDP of New Zealand! We need to simplify the tax code and make sure hardworking Colorado families are keeping more of their hard-earned money in their own pocket,” the website states.

If you’d like to share your personal story with the Senator, or give your input, you can fill out the form by clicking here.