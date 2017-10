OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Tuesday.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on Highway 50 at Otero County Road 22, about three miles east of Rocky Ford.

Troopers say 18-year-old Jovanna Sisneros of Pueblo was driving eastbound on Highway 50 when she drifted over the left fog line. Sisneros then swerved to the right then overcorrected back to the left, hitting a median embankment and overturning before the car came to rest.

Sisneros, who was not wearing wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and sustained serious injuries, according to officials. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Right now authorities say alcohol and drugs are not being considered factors in this crash. The crash is currently under investigation.