DENVER, Colo. — From now until November 27, you have the opportunity to provide feedback on proposed revisions to the Colorado Academic Standards (CAS) that have been under review since May.

The Colorado Department of Education developed an online standards review feedback system to allow people to participate in the review and revision process.

Educators, parents, school and district staff, as well as interested members of the community, are encouraged to provide specific feedback on proposed revisions within all content areas. For the first time, the standards will also include voluntary high school computer science standards.

To access information regarding the online feedback system and content specific resources detailing the proposed revisions, click here.

CAS committees will then use the feedback to determine additional revisions that may be needed prior to making recommendations to the Colorado State Board of Education.

State law, Colorado’s Achievement Plan for Kids (CAP4K), requires the standards to be reviewed every six years.

Members of the public are encouraged to provide feedback on multiple content areas of the proposed revisions. All opportunities for public engagement in the process can be found on the Standards Review and Revision public feedback webpage.

In addition to the online system, you can also take the following surveys to provide feedback until November 27:

The Essential Skills survey: Essential Skills, such as critical-thinking, civic engagement and accountability, are necessary for students to develop and demonstrate to be successful during higher-education, careers and life. These were formerly referred to as 21st Century Skills.

The Colorado English Language Proficiency (CELP) resource survey: The CELP committee is seeking public feedback for a website that districts and schools will be able to navigate for support.

Comments and questions can also be sent to the standards review and revision email address standardsreview2018@cde.state.co.us.