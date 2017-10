COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Military veterans can soon apply for a new identification card from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This card, which will be available starting in November, will make it easier for them to prove their service.

Veterans will be able to apply online for the card through the VA’s website.

The card is the result of the Veterans Identification Card Act of 2015, which was signed by former President Obama.

The card is different from a Veteran Health Identification Card or a DoD Uniformed Services or retiree ID card.

Veterans wanting more information should contact their state department of motor vehicles or state department of Veterans affairs.