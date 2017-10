EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County teamed up with organizations like Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, The Salvation Army, and Springs Rescue Mission on Tuesday, October 17 to clean up a homeless camp.

The area they worked on was along Fountain Creek between U.S. 24 and Colorado Avenue, just south of Ridge Road.

Dee Cunningham, the executive director of Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, says moving the big stuff out is the easy part.

“Big stuff, that’s easy stuff to move. It’s the little stuff, it’s the raking. We have to be very careful because syringes are mixed in. You know, we’re just very, very cautious,” said Cunningham.

They’ll be back at the site on Wednesday to continue with the cleanup.