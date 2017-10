COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This may be the most Colorado thing you’ve read all day.

CSU is launching an online graduate certificate in adventure tourism — the first of its kind in the nation, according to The Know.

The program, which launches next spring, will help students and those already employed in the outdoor recreation industry to adapt to the quick changes in adventure tourism, according to Luis Benitez, director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.

According to CSU, the outdoor recreation industry currently employs 7.6 million people.

The online format will allow students from around the world to complete the coursework — six classes — at their own pace. Courses include narrated presentations, discussion groups and multimedia content.

Right now CSU also offers a ski area management certificate, also offered online.