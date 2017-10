COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Good going, Colorado!

The Centennial State ranks first among eight Western states for access to public lands, responsible energy development and outdoor recreation, according to the latest scorecard released by the Center for Western Priorities, a Denver-based nonprofit conservation and advocacy group.

>> Click here to see the full report.

Scored in 14 benchmarks, Colorado beat Montana, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and Idaho, according to the center’s grading rubrics for policies governing outdoor recreation, energy development and access to public lands.

Colorado scored highest in both outdoor recreation and energy development. The state’s prioritization of outdoor recreation ranks it alone at the top of the scorecard, with dedicated funding for conservation and recreation infrastructure.

It wasn’t all good news for our state. Colorado lost points for ranking last for access to state trust lands, of which only 20 percent are open for hunting and fishing. That’s the lowest of any state in the West.

Read the full story at DenverPost.com.