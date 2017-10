Related Coverage Colorado Springs school wins new state-of-the-art fitness center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Congratulations to Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy in School District 11!

They are one of three schools in Colorado selected by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils to receive a “Don’t Quit!” Fitness Center.

These state-of-the-art fitness centers include weights, cardio machines and a track.

Students, families and the community can use the facility and they are ready to get started.

“Faculty is really excited to see it, the kids are ecstatic, when they come in, they’re wide-eyed, they look at all the equipment they don’t know how to use it yet, but we’re training them. They’re just excited to get at it,” said school principal Jim Nason.

The gym was funded by a $100,000 gift.

The school plans to run before and after school clubs for students, and they even plan to have a faculty weight loss challenge.