EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects in connection with an October 12 theft at King Soopers located at 7915 Constitution Avenue.

Authorities say the three suspects left King Soopers around 11:30 p.m. from an employee door with three shopping carts full of stolen merchandise worth nearly $1,600.

All three suspects are described as white men between 20 and 30-years-old.

The first suspect was wearing a black hat and a hooded gray plaid jacket.

The second suspect was wearing a headband and a black/red/yellow jacket.

The third suspect was wearing a black hat and black jacket.

If you can identify any of the suspects, contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 or email Deputy Cory Adkisson at CoryAdkisson@elpasoco.com.