PARKER, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after video surfaced of teens partying inside a home for sale in Parker.

Authorities said the teens broke into the home to party while the homeowners went out to eat dinner, according to KDVR. The videos were then posted to social media.

The homeowners are hoping the videos will help identify those involved.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a burglary. If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7505.