Okay, fidget spinners may be a thing of the past here on land, but up in space, they’re having a shining moment.

NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik shared a video to Twitter on Friday of some fidget spinner experiments aboard the International Space Station.

“Allowing the fidget spinner to float reduces the bearing friction by permitting the rate of the central ring and outer spinner to equalize, and the whole thing spins as a unit,” he captioned the video.

But how long exactly does it spin? Bresnik replied, “I’m not sure, but it’s a great way to experiment with Newton’s laws of motion!”

A fidget spinner in space! How long does it spin? I'm not sure, but it’s a great way to experiment with Newton’s laws of motion! pic.twitter.com/5xIJDs2544 — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 13, 2017