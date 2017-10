PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are thanking a Good Samaritan who called 911 after seeing a 12-year-old girl injured in the Pueblo area Sunday afternoon.

Police say on October 15 just before 4 p.m., the Good Samaritan found the child, who was seen limping in the area of Northern Avenue and Beulah Avenue. The child was taken to a local hospital, where she told officials she was physically abused by her stepfather, 35-year-old Perry Armstrong.

According to officials, the abuse had been ongoing and the child had several broken bones, cuts and contusions all over her body that were in different stages of healing.

Both Armstrong and the child’s mother, 30-year-old Kendra Medina, were interviewed at the Pueblo Police Department where more evidence was gathered. Police say during the interview process, Medina told investigators that Armstrong abused her and the child.

Armstrong was arrested for child abuse with serious bodily injury and second-degree assault with domestic violence. Medina was arrested for complicity to child abuse.

The child and her younger sibling were placed into protective custody, according to officials.

The Pueblo Police Department is encouraging all individuals who suspect that a child is being abused to promptly notify authorities.