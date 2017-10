COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative, a one-day collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement, encourages the public to give up pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement so they can be destroyed.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is responsible for securing the collected drugs until the DEA has recovered them.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Police Operations Center – 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility – 3255 Akers Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North – 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Security Fire Station 1 – 400 Security Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage units will be collected.

Items NOT accepted are needles and sharps, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters or illicit drugs.