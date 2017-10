COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — K9 Tank with the Colorado Springs Police Department will be the lucky recipient of a new bullet- and stab-proof protective vest thanks to a donation from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Tank, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, was born in August 2015. He became a member of CSPD’s K9 Unit in February 2017 upon completing over 500 hours of formal training. He was recently certified in patrol work and narcotics detection. Tank is assigned to Officer Tim Donovan and has already assisted in apprehending several felons in his few months of service, according to CSPD.

“He is extremely energetic and loves patrolling the streets of Colorado Springs with Officer Donovan,” the department said in a statement.

Among his talents, officials say Tank is exceptionally strong and “performs amazing feats of physical agility.” Officials say Tank also enjoys searching for narcotics and suspects intent on evading authorities or escaping arrest.

Tank does not like visits to the vet, or having his teeth brushed.

K9 Tank’s vest is sponsored by an anonymous sponsor and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Officials say delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the United States, with law enforcement or related agencies, who are certified and at least 20-months-old. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists, events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any amount. You can donate online or mail donations to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a nonprofit organization located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception in 2009, the organization has provided over 2,600 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations.