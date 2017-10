COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This isn’t your regular cash reward for some information.

Louie’s Pizza is offering free pizza for a year to the first person who helps them identify a man who broke into the pizzeria on Barnes and Oro Blanco early Saturday.

They say once he got into the store, he swiped a cash register, which turned out to be empty.

The restaurant posted the video asking people to share it and get the word out.

If you know who this man is, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.