COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mayor John Suthers has released the 2018 balanced budget to City Council for review. It’s a process that starts in June and must be submitted by October 1.

It comes at a cost of just under $290 million, which is about a 6 percent increase compared to the 2017 budget.

Mayor John Suthers says 2018’s budget will focus on few big-ticket items, like ramping up staffing numbers for the City’s police and fire departments.

“Our police staffing is probably about 100 to 120 police officers short and we need to work on that over the next five years,” said Mayor John Suthers.

The budget also takes into account giving those public servants and other civilians a raise.

“We weren’t able to give any pay raises in 2016 and in 2017 our pay raises did not match market,” said Don Knight, City Council, District 1.

In the budget right now, those raises and additional staffing will cost upwards of $5.5 million. Another $1.2 million would go towards city fleet replacement.

“We’d like to give our average vehicle age down to about 12 years something like that and so we’re hoping to add about a million a year to fleet replacement for four years,” said Mayor Suthers.

Mayor Suthers adds a big factor in getting those funds is the passing of 2A or reinstating a stormwater fee.

“If 2A passes then I will draft an amended budget to the City Council that adds, probably this year, 20 police officers and 8 firefighters,” said Mayor Suthers.

As the budget remains under review, the public is invited to attend an input session with City Council on Thursday, October 19 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.