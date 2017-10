COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Students and faculty at Pikes Peak Community College came together with local nonprofits to help students and community members on Monday.

It was the second mobile food pantry event at PPCC and with the help of their partners at Care and Share, they were able to give away nearly 11,000 pounds of food.

The event was started by the college Social Work Club following a recent Urban Institute study that found 1 in 5 students attending a two-year college lived in a food-insecure household. Another report from the Wisconsin Hope Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison last year cited nationwide data showing that half of community college students nationwide are housing insecure.

With the help of several community partners, PPCC worked to make sure their students can have a good, nutritious meal.

“I think it’s amazing, while a lot of times we’re looking at what’s not being done, the fact that we came together as a community, it’s neighbors helping neighbors, community members helping community members, and it’s exciting,” said Dr. Tiko Hardy, PPCC faculty with the Social Work Department.

Besides Care and Share, organizers worked with Target and Walmart to package the donated food for the community.