COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who broke into a western Colorado Springs auto parts store early Monday morning.

Police said the burglary happened around 1:30 a.m. at the NAPA Auto Parts just southwest of the Interstate 25 and Cimarron Street interchange. Police said the suspect broke in through one of the delivery doors and took money from several places in the store.

Police searched the store, but could not find the suspect.