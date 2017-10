OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people Monday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 10 at Otero County Road 25, about four miles west of La Junta.

Troopers say 63-year-old Mary Jane Stampados of La Junta was driving her Pontiac Montana northbound on Otero County Road 25 when she stopped at the intersection of Highway 10. Stampados then began to turn left onto Highway 10 when she was hit by a Ford F150 driven by 36-year-old Cory Crow, also of La Junta. Crow was traveling westbound on the highway at the time of the crash.

Officials say after impact, the Pontiac rotated and spun off the north side of the highway before coming to rest. The Ford pickup continued west for a short distance before going off the highway and coming to rest in a ditch.

Stampados and a passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Crow was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Right now troopers say alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not contributing factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.