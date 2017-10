COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested one of two suspects in connection with a shooting near Doherty High School on September 22.

Police say just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 16, one of the suspects was seen getting into a car near the area of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Police followed the car to a location in Manitou Springs, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The second suspect remains at large.

Both teen boys are wanted on warrants for attempted murder. The shooting happened September 22 just before noon across the street from Doherty High School. One student was shot, and another was injured while trying too leave the scene. Police said the shooting was not a random event and the victim was specifically targeted.