A video of a toddler’s reaction when a seemingly innocent toy turns into something unexpected is going viral.

Mom Jessica Mags posted the video to Facebook last week. In the video, her son Weston can be seen smiling and reaching out for the Feisty Pet.

Of course, little Weston didn’t know his mom was able to turn the toy from “cute to feisty” just by squeezing the back of the toy’s head.

Just like that, Weston’s happy face turns into one filled with terror.

But not to worry! Mom said Weston is doing just fine and is even re-watching the video of himself and laughing.

We’re laughing with you, Weston.

Since it was posted on Facebook, the video has been shared over 1.1 million times.