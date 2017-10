KEYSTONE, Colo. — Ever wonder what goes into making a chairlift?

Keystone Resort shared a video to their Facebook page last week showing the third installment of their “Making Montezuma” video series, which follows the construction of the new high speed Montezuma chairlift.

“Many of the taller foundations were reused. On the taller foundations that couldn’t be reused, dynamite was used to remove the old foundations from the ground, with the goal being to restore the forest to its natural condition,” said Grant Ellis, director of lift maintenance.

The new Montezuma lift line will have 24 towers, each of which weighs close to 5,000 pounds, according to Ellis. Each tower has a slope length of around 7,000 feet and a vertical rise of 1,700 feet.

“This is a really exciting time for this project, watching the helicopter bring in all the new towers and watching the lifts start to take shape on the mountain right in front of our eyes,” Ellis said.

Next for the project is building a top and bottom terminal then the new six-person chairlifts will be hung.

Once the new installation is complete and all required testing is done, it will finally open to the public.

Opening day at Keystone Resort is scheduled for Friday, November 10.