COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Miss Linda with Pueblo West Dance Express stops by FOX21 Weekend Morning News to talk about a free, family-friendly event taking place later this month.

Also, some cute “little zombies” put on a show that will be sure to thrill you.

Thrill The World has joined different global cities to dance Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” routine all at the same time. This year, they’ll be performing the dance on Saturday, October 28 at 4 p.m. local time.

If you’re interested, you can also check out Pueblo West’s Thriller Choreography Open Houses on Saturday, October 21 from noon to 1 p.m. or Friday, October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both open houses will be held at the Memorial Rec. Building located at 230 E. George Drive.

If you’d like to participate in the big Thrill The World Dance on October 28, just show up by 3 p.m. The dance will be held at Civic Center Park located at 61 Civic Center Drive behind the library. Zombie makeup is provided and the entire event is free.

Click here to learn more or call 719-404-4742