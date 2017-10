NASA is giving you a chance to send your name to Mars via its InSight lander scheduled to land next year.

All you have to do is submit your name on NASA’s website by November 1 at 10 p.m. local time. So far, over 1.6 million boarding passes have already been submitted.

Once you submit your name, you will earn “frequent flier” points, which reflect your participation in NASA exploration missions. To add to the fun, you can also download a mock boarding pass with information about each mission with your name on it.

In 2015, more than 800,000 people signed up to add their names to a silicon microchip on board NASA’s InSight mission to Mars. The space agency also did this in 2014 aboard its Orion spacecraft, with over 1 million people signing up.

NASA’s InSight Mars lander is expected to launch in May 2018 and arrive in November 2018.