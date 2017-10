LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are continuing to investigate after a man was found dead inside a Bayfield home on Friday, October 13.

Firefighters responded to the home at 6497 County Road 516 just after midnight and found 42-year-old Jeremiah Lee inside. Authorities say he was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead. His cause of death has not been determined.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding Lee’s death.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

