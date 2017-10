CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — A Cliffside Park High School teacher is in hot water after a video surfaced Thursday in which she allegedly berates a student in class to not speak Spanish.

“…Men and women are fighting. They are not fighting for your right to speak Spanish,” the teacher said in the video. “They are fighting for your right to speak American.”

A student can be seen getting up and leaving his seat toward the end of the video.

The clip has sparked controversy among former students in Cliffside Park, which has a large population of people from the Latin American community, according to WPIX.

The principal called an assembly Friday to discuss the incident. Some students are planning a walk-out for Monday morning.

