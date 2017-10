COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Shali Watson’s father, Paul, was killed by an 18-wheeler when riding his motorcycle last May.

Today is his birthday, and she wanted to do something to commemorate her father, so she organized a bike ride for anyone to join if someone they know has been killed while riding a motorcycle.

“I know this is something he would love to do for anybody,” Watson said.

Watson said she hasn’t been able to do anything since he died to remember him, and she felt this was just right.

“I’m really happy that a lot of other people understand, and would like to join and ride for their loved ones as well,” she said.

This ride was not only to remember fallen bikers, but to remind people of biker safety.

“Even though they’re on a bike, their lives still matter,” Watson said.

Christy Vigil attended the bike ride, too, because she also wanted to honor her father, who she lost this May.

“Making sure their memories aren’t forgotten,” Vigil said.

Christy’s dad, Oni, was also killed while riding his motorcycle. Both Christy and Shali are glad to have the support of their biker community.

“Bikers are all about family and taking care of each other,” Watson said.

“All these people have come out together to show a force,” Vigil said.