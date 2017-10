COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial was held Sunday night for a local veteran and Gym Manager, who was one of the 58 killed during the Las Vegas attack.

The community gathered in front of Crunch Fitness on North Academy, where Christopher Roybal worked for three years.

The 28-year-old veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, is described as always being very loving and kind.

“I kept on calling him and texting him and trying to locate him and obviously there was no return sadly,” said Robert Alexander, District Manager at Crunch Fitness.

Robert worked alongside Christopher for three years, saying in his last moments, he lived to be a hero.

“I was told he was shoving people under the stage to protect them and there was a post on Facebook, actually from a gentleman and his friend, that were stuck on the barricade and couldn’t get over and he actually helped them get over the barricade,” said Alexander.

According to Matthew Dang, who served in the Military with Christopher, he knew Christopher would have done anything to help.

“It’s an automatic response for him to physically do that; he was very selfless, he would always be the first to help somebody,” said Matthew Dang.

Christopher served as a Dog Handler in the U.S. Navy, serving four tours in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

His funeral was recently held in California, where he was born.

There’s now a GoFundMe account set-up for Christopher’s family.