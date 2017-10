MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Donkeys took over Manitou Avenue on Saturday at the 4th annual Run with the Burros event.

The unique 5K brought together more than 200 people and 30 burros to Manitou Springs, starting from Manitou Brewing Company and going around town.

Previously, Manitou Brewing was a former burro barn in the 1800s. Its owners say the free walk and run is just a fun way to bring families out and have some fun.

“I think people are just surprised to see a lot of burros and people running around and I think the people come because they’re just really interested in doing something other than your standard 5K,” said Letitia Dusich, co-owner of Manitou Brewing Company.

The Run with the Burros event has become more and more popular each year, growing from just 30 people in its first year.

Organizers say they have high hopes for the future.