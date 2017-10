COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two men were stabbed late Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight in the area of E. Las Animas Street and S. Hancock Avenue.

Police responded to a reported disturbance in the area and located multiple vehicles and individuals involved.

Police say there are two identified victims at this time. A 53-year-old man with multiple stab wounds was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, and a 50-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

Right now no suspects have been identified or arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.