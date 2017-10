COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Families got down and dirty on Saturday at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum to celebrate the 5th annual Dig Day.

The annual event allows families and kids to explore archaeology, geology and mining in the Pikes Peak region.

Everything from activities, crafts and games to demonstrations and a carnival room gave kids a chance to compete for prizes in exciting dig-themed games.

As for next year, the museum has already started planning.

“We always are looking for new partners, folks that want to come and help us teach about these wonderful digging activities and we always like to try new games and new activities as well, so always adding a new flare,” said Meg Poole, program coordinator with Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is also going to be opening a brand new kids exhibit during Thanksgiving week.