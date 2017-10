SUAMICO, Wis. — Wisconsin law enforcement saved a teenage girl from being kidnapped by a Colorado native.

The suspect, 22-year-old Curtis Bowser of Moffat County, is now facing charges including attempted abduction.

Authorities say for two years, Bowser was chatting online with the 16-year-old girl.

It all started via Facebook, then escalated to sending sexually explicit messages.

The criminal complaint shows a conservation between the two, where Bowser wrote “I will promise you that I am going to kidnap you.”

“This investigation revealed that this male, Curtis Bowser, was actually on his way from Colorado to Wisconsin with the intent to take this child away from her parents,” said Chief Deputy Todd Delain with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. “The quick action of this team without a doubt prevented a child from being taken out of state and away from her parents.”

Authorities tracked down Bowser’s car as he was nearing the girl’s home and arrested him.

Bowser is now being held on a $35,000 cash bond and is due back in court on October 19.