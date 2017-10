CALHAN, Colo. — Calhan police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating following the suspension of two students at Calhan High School.

The students were suspended Friday after school administrators got word of threats toward students, faculty and staff, according to a letter released to parents by Calhan School District RJ-1.

No further details were released on exactly what the threats were, but officials say the students involved are suspended indefinitely and “prohibited from being present on school grounds” until the investigation is complete.

According to the letter, which was sent to parents by the interim superintendent, David Slowthower, district safety procedures are in place and classes will continue as usual.

“Please know that the safety of students, faculty and staff is, and will continue to be, our highest priority,” Slothower stated in the letter.

Administrators are making themselves available to parents with any questions. You can call 719-347-2766 or visit the school website for updates.