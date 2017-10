COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In recognition of Winter Weather Awareness Week from October 15 through 21, the City is launching a campaign to help provide you with tools and information to prepare your families, homes, and cars for winter weather conditions.

Officials say now is a good time for everyone to review winter weather preparedness plans, and that it’s also important for new residents to the City to become familiar with the National Weather Service watch and warning definitions and winter safety procedures.

The City’s Winter Weather Hub also provides information about preparing your home or car for winter, as well as snow plow routes and maps as well as tips on what to do before, during and after a winter storm.

For daily tips and resources for winter weather preparations, you can also follow the City of Colorado Springs on Twitter and Facebook.