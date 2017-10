NEW YORK — In about two months, the spotlight will shine bright on Colorado!

“Top Chef” premieres Thursday, December 7, on Bravo, and the culinary adventure in its 15th season will be making multiple stops in the Centennial State.

A total 15 chefs — including Colorado Springs’ own Brother Luck and Denver’s Carrie Baird — will vie for the top prize while on a road trip through Denver, Boulder, Telluride and Aspen.

“From deconstructing the Denver Omelet and preparing Rocky Mountain Oysters to tailgating with the Broncos, the level of competition for these 15 talented chefs is going to be a mile high,” said a statement released by Bravo Media.

Challenges include a food festival in Larimer Square and “cauldron cooking” at the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen.