COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The second in a series of community workshops to explore park conditions and traffic challenges in North Cheyenne Cañon Park will take place next week.

The workshop will be held Tuesday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at the Kiva Room at Cheyenne Mountain High School located at 1200 Cresta Road.

The workshop aims to develop an updated Master and Management Plan for North Cheyenne Cañon Park. Bridges and roadways within the area, as well as traffic patterns and parking options will be addressed during this workshop.

City officials say the updated master plan will guide use and management of the park for the next 10 to 15 years, providing a framework to accommodate a variety of recreational uses while also taking care of the land, history and the natural environment. The plan will focus on approximately 1,855 acres of land, including the core park property, as well as the adjacent Cresta and Stratton Forest Open Spaces.

>> Click here to learn more.