DENVER, Colo. — The Denver District Attorney’s office announced Saturday no criminal charges will be filed in connection with an East High School cheerleading practice that sparked national controversy in August.

The decision comes after an investigation by the Denver Police Department over the past few weeks, which included interviews with members of the cheerleading team, parents, school personnel and others, according to KDVR.

The coach, Ozell Williams, was fired after videos surfaced showing cheerleaders being held down and forced into splits during practice.

The scandal eventually resulted in the high school principal’s retiring and the athletic director resigning in September.

