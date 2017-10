COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say the motorcyclist who crashed into another car Friday night was racing.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Geiger Boulevard and Wooten Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was headed west in the eastbound lanes of Geiger when it hit a vehicle that was trying to make a U-turn on Geiger.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.