COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Feel like staying out of the kitchen this Thanksgiving? Here are a few restaurants in Colorado Springs that will be open and serving traditional Turkey Day favorites:

The Academy Hotel is serving a Thanksgiving buffet at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. It’s $39.95 for adults, $37.95 for seniors 65 and over, $37.95 for active military, $15.95 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 6. Reservations are recommended. Learn more and see the menu.

The Antlers is serving a Thanksgiving brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $48 for adults, $40 for seniors and military, $20 for children ages 8 to 12, and free for children with adult under 5. Reservations are required. Call 719–955-5600 for more information.

The Broadmoor is offering a variety of Thanksgiving brunch, lunch, and dinner options. Reservations are required. Learn more and see the menus.

Boston Market is serving various Thanksgiving meals from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. You can view the menu online or call 719-573-1901 for more information.

The Cliff House is serving a three-course prix fixe lunch menu for $35 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will also offer the regular dinner menu (plus turkey) a la carte from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Call 719-785-1000 for more information.

Cracker Barrel is serving their regular menu, plus a turkey dinner special which includes turkey, three sides, and pie, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 719-260-7721 for more information.

Edelweiss is serving a traditional turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $24.95. Reservations are recommended. Call 719-633-2220 for more information.

The Famous is serving a special preset dinner menu, in addition to their regular menu, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Call 719-227-7333 for more information.

Flatiron’s is serving a special Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to close of business. Reservations are accepted. Call 719-576-2540 for more information.

Garden of the Gods Gourmet is serving their regular menu a la carte from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. No reservations are accepted. Call 719-471-2799 for more information.



MacKenzie’s is serving a special 4-course menu from noon to 6:30 p.m. This includes soup, salad, choice of protein with all the traditional fixings, and dessert. It’s $39.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under 5. Reservations are recommended. Call 719-635-3536 for more information.

The Margarita at Pine Creek is serving a four-course family feast from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s $47 for adults, $25 for children and free for kids 5 and under. Reservations are required. Call 719-598-8667 for more information.

Mimi’s is serving its traditional Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for children. Reservations are strongly recommended. Call 719-622-8600 (New Center Point location) or 719-590-1357 (North Academy location) for more information.

Springs Orleans is serving an all-you-can eat brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an omelette station, carving station including fried turkey and ham, hot sides such as creamed potatoes and bread sage stuffing, as well as a selection of holiday desserts. It’s $46 for adults and $15 for children under 12. There is a 10 percent discount for seniors and military. Reservations are recommended. Call 719-520-0123 for more information.

Sunbird is offering a holiday buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buffet includes an omelette station, smoked turkey, ham, shrimp, sides, and more. There will also be a hot cider and s’mores bar in addition to live music. It’s $52.95 for adults, $24.95 for children and there is a $2 discount for seniors and military. Reservations are required. Call 719-598-8990 for more information.

Till is serving its regular menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

—

Most of the businesses FOX21 spoke with are advising patrons to make reservations as early as possible, since many places will be booked in the coming weeks.

We will continue to update this list with more information. If you know a restaurant that will be serving Thanksgiving Day meals, send an email to news@kxrm.com with “Thanksgiving Day Restaurants” in the subject line so we can add it to the list. Happy gobbling!