COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has sent over boxes filled with donated conservation items to wildlife officers in Africa.

The Southeast Region office is part of a nine-state project working in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. State Department and the Wild Tomorrow Fund to donate gear to conservation officers in six African nations.

The large boxes were filled with work pants, boots, shirts, socks, belts, spotting scopes, binoculars, backpacks and much more.

“I learned a great deal about the struggles our African counterparts face on a daily basis,” said Frank McGee, CPW area wildlife manager. “As it is in the United States, conservation of natural resources can be complicated in Africa. In some countries there, things are pretty bleak.”

McGee brought the idea back from a leadership program last fall at the National Conservation Training Center, which was attended by conservation officers from 30 other state agencies as well as conservation agencies in 12 African nations. McGee said a colleague asked if they would accept donations and asked what was needed, and it turns out their needs were “pretty basic,” he said.

So McGee got permission from Dan Prenzlow, manager of CPW’s Southeast Region, to gather obsolete law enforcement items to donate to conservation officers in Africa.

McGee asked his CPW colleagues to search their storage lockers for gear they no longer use and to consider donating it. Soon enough, the CPW loading dock was stacked high with gear. As shipments from CPW and other state wildlife agencies started landing in Africa, Wild Tomorrow Fund staff reported they were having an immediate impact improving morale. The Wild Tomorrow Fund is a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to protecting threatened and endangered species and the habitats they depend on for surival.

CPW, alongside federal agencies, hosted 42 African conservation officials in Denver as they visited the U.S. in mid-September. Training programs included adaptive leadership, peer group problem solving sessions, anti-corruption practices, relationship building, wildlife trafficking trends, forensics and more.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is committed to conserving our wildlife resources here at home, and contributing to the global fight against wildlife trafficking,” Prenzlow said. “The criminals who illegally trade in wildlife and wildlife parts operate across borders. So it is imperative that agencies like Colorado Parks and Wildlife cooperate across borders to fight them and catch them.”