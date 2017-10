COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Beer, wine, and spirits galore!

Mike Tapia, coordinator of the Colorado Springs Haunted Brew Fest, stops by FOX21 Weekend Morning News on Saturday to discuss details on the fourth annual event.

Over 100 beverages from 70 of the best breweries, wine distributors and distilleries in the area will showcase their beverages Saturday, October 21 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. The first session is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the second session is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 through October 15 and $35 between October 16 and October 20. Tickets are $40 at the door if not sold out on October 21. This includes two-ounce sampling beers, wines and spirits.

To get a FOX21 discount, use codes LUCIFER or RIVERDALE.

Learn more about Colorado Springs Haunted Brew Fest here.