COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Murray Boulevard near E. Platte Avenue.

Police responded to the area on a reported robbery but learned the suspect was seen running away across Platte Avenue into a storage lot, then into a nearby apartment complex.

According to authorities, they tried to contact another suspicious person who fit the general description of the suspect. But when officers tried to contact him, he ran away.

Police say the second suspicious person was in fact the robbery suspect, who had tried to evade authorities by changing clothes.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s. He had a mustache and was wearing light-colored jeans, a black hooded jacket and black shoes.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.